Rock Nickelback announce 2027 Everything Under The Sun world tour with Don Broco Nickelback are bringing all the hits to arenas across the globe and bringing their Nightmare Tripping collaborators Don Broco with them. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Nickelback have confirmed details of their 2027 Everything Under The Sun Tour, a major global run in support of their upcoming 11th studio album.

The tour begins in North America on February 6, before heading to the UK and Europe from May to July. The European leg opens at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on 22 May, with further dates in London, Birmingham, Dublin, Amsterdam, Munich, Milan and Copenhagen, where the run wraps on July 13. The band will then travel to Australia for shows between Otctober 2 and 16, including stops in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Geelong, Brisbane, Sydney and Pokolbin.

Tickets go on sale October 16 at 10am local time via LiveNation.co.uk, with an artist presale starting October 13. Preferred Tickets for UK dates will be available to Mastercard cardholders on 16 October at 10am. A range of VIP packages will also be offered through VIP Nation.

The announcement follows the continued rollout of Everything Under The Sun. Lead single Rattle The Cage (feat. John 5) is currently No. 1 at Active Rock radio in the US.

Don Broco will join Nickelback as direct support across the tour. The two bands recently collaborated on Broco’s track Nightmare Tripping, marking the start of an ongoing creative relationship.

Everything Under The Sun is out October 30.

Nickelback's 2027 Everything Under The Sun Tour dates:

North America

February 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

February 8 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

February 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

February 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

February 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

February 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

February 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

February 20 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

February 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

February 24 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center

February 26 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

February 27 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

March 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

March 4 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

March 6 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

March 8 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

March 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

March 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

March 20 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

March 21 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

March 24 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

March 26 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

March 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

March 30 – St. Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

April 2 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

April 3 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

April 6 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

April 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

April 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

April 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

April 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T‑Mobile Arena

April 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

April 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

April 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

April 24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

April 27 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

April 29 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 1 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

May 7 – Mexico City, MX – CDMX Arena





UK and Europe

May 22 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

May 25 – London, UK – The O2

May 28 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

May 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

June 1 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

June 2 – Manchester, UK – Co‑op Live

June 5 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

June 7 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

June 11 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

June 14 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyerhalle

June 19 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

June 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

June 23 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

June 25 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

June 26 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

June 29 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

July 1 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

July 3 – Kaunas, Lithuania – Zalgiris Arena

July 4 – Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arena

July 7 – Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus Arena

July 9 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

July 11 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Scandinavium

July 13 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena





Australia

October 2 – Perth – RAC Arena

October 5 – Adelaide – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

October 7 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

October 9 – Geelong – Mount Duneed Estate

October 12 – Brisbane – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

October 14 – Sydney – Afterpay Arena

October 16 – Pokolbin – Roche Estate