Rock
Nickelback announce 2027 Everything Under The Sun world tour with Don Broco
Nickelback are bringing all the hits to arenas across the globe and bringing their Nightmare Tripping collaborators Don Broco with them.
Nickelback have confirmed details of their 2027 Everything Under The Sun Tour, a major global run in support of their upcoming 11th studio album.
The tour begins in North America on February 6, before heading to the UK and Europe from May to July. The European leg opens at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on 22 May, with further dates in London, Birmingham, Dublin, Amsterdam, Munich, Milan and Copenhagen, where the run wraps on July 13. The band will then travel to Australia for shows between Otctober 2 and 16, including stops in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Geelong, Brisbane, Sydney and Pokolbin.
Tickets go on sale October 16 at 10am local time via LiveNation.co.uk, with an artist presale starting October 13. Preferred Tickets for UK dates will be available to Mastercard cardholders on 16 October at 10am. A range of VIP packages will also be offered through VIP Nation.
The announcement follows the continued rollout of Everything Under The Sun. Lead single Rattle The Cage (feat. John 5) is currently No. 1 at Active Rock radio in the US.
Don Broco will join Nickelback as direct support across the tour. The two bands recently collaborated on Broco’s track Nightmare Tripping, marking the start of an ongoing creative relationship.
Everything Under The Sun is out October 30.
Nickelback's 2027 Everything Under The Sun Tour dates:
North America
February 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
February 8 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
February 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
February 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
February 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
February 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
February 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
February 20 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
February 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
February 24 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center
February 26 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
February 27 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
March 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
March 4 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
March 6 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
March 8 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
March 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
March 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
March 20 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
March 21 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
March 24 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
March 26 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
March 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
March 30 – St. Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
April 2 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
April 3 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
April 6 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
April 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
April 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
April 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
April 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T‑Mobile Arena
April 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
April 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
April 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
April 24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
April 27 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
April 29 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
May 1 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
May 7 – Mexico City, MX – CDMX Arena
UK and Europe
May 22 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
May 25 – London, UK – The O2
May 28 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
May 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
June 1 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
June 2 – Manchester, UK – Co‑op Live
June 5 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
June 7 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
June 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
June 11 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
June 14 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyerhalle
June 19 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
June 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
June 23 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
June 25 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
June 26 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
June 29 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena
July 1 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
July 3 – Kaunas, Lithuania – Zalgiris Arena
July 4 – Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arena
July 7 – Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus Arena
July 9 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena
July 11 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Scandinavium
July 13 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Australia
October 2 – Perth – RAC Arena
October 5 – Adelaide – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
October 7 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena
October 9 – Geelong – Mount Duneed Estate
October 12 – Brisbane – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
October 14 – Sydney – Afterpay Arena
October 16 – Pokolbin – Roche Estate