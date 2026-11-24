Pop Bros' Matt and Luke Goss declare their lives are better as estrangement ends ahead of 2027 tour Bros' Matt and Luke Goss have reunited for a 10-date tour, which runs from November to December 2027. SHARE SHARE Matt and Luke Goss at Bros The Tour 2027 press conference

For Matt and Luke Goss, their Bros reunion is about far more than musical nostalgia. The 58-year-old twins, who shot to fame in 1987 with their breakthrough single When Will I Be Famous?, have once again rekindled their brotherhood, trust and friendship, which they both describe as making their lives better, following years of estrangement after the band's 2017 comeback reignited Brosmania.

Bros' Matt and Luke Goss performing at London's O2 Arena in August 2017





After years apart, the siblings are keen to make up for lost time, with both keen to express just how much they mean to each other, as Matt put it during an exclusive interview with Contact Music: "For me, everything; conversation, support, his candour. Luke is my best mate. And as I said, all I'll say about it is everything feels better with him by my side. Everything."

Luke was equally heartfelt, declaring that his "life's better having Matt in it, without question," because of his "love, support and loyalty", before making it clear that their bond is "fiercely" protected: "If people mess with him, they mess with me. It's as simple as that."

The brothers were forced to keep their reconciliation under wraps for months, despite Matt's eagerness to tell people he and Luke had "just literally got off playing" a video game together. But much to Matt's "relief", they finally dropped the bombshell and announced their 2027 reunion tour during a press conference hosted by comedian Paddy McGuinness at London's five-star Soho Hotel on Monday afternoon (23.11.26), taking their legion of fans by surprise.

Bros' Matt and Luke Goss announcing their 2027 tour during a press conference, hosted by comedian Paddy McGuinness





Matt has promised a "f****** good night out" for the lucky fans who manage to bag tickets, with the presale at 9am Wednesday (25.11.26) ahead of the general ticket sale, via Ticketmaster, at 9am on Friday (27.11.26). The 10-date tour kicks off on November 20 in Portsmouth, then heads to the likes of Birmingham, Glasgow and London, before lowering the curtain in Manchester on December 4.

Despite being older than during their 1980s heyday and having spent years apart, the brothers insist they are still at the top of their game, with Matt proudly declaring his voice is stronger than ever and Luke is back "smashing on the kit", in readiness to rock and roll and put on a big spectacle.

Bros' Matt and Luke Goss in the 1980s heyday

With their brotherly bond back and better than ever, Matt and Luke have complete faith in each other to deliver for one another, and are excited about having "a lot of fun" together and with their fans.

Contact Music: It's lovely to see you guys back together. It really is. You must be thrilled, right?

Luke Goss: Look at the energy today! I didn't know what to expect, but specifically your response, your words., it’s not something you know. Of course, on our way here, we're thinking, ‘Wouldn't it be lovely if people were like that?’ And here you are. It's as much of a surprise to us, and it's so heartwarming, the reaction today. So thank you.

Interviewer: How about you, Matt?

Matt Goss: Yeah, it's been a relief to actually get it done because we've known about this day for a couple of months. And then people saying, ‘Oh, are you guys talking?’ I'm like, ‘Yeah, I've just literally got off playing a game with him,' but I couldn't say anything.

So to actually be able to now go and look at some fragrance and have a drink, just when it's out there now. So I'm super excited.

It's been almost a decade since you guys went your separate ways. What did you miss most about not being in each other's lives for that period?

Matt: For me, everything; conversation, support, his candour. Luke is my best mate. And as I said, all I'll say about it is everything feels better with him by my side. Everything.

Did you maybe feel alone without him to a certain extent?

Matt: No, not alone. Luke's not only my brother, he's my twin. So there's an understanding between each other that isn't just brotherly, isn't just being a twin, but we've also gone around the world together, we’ve sold records together, we’ve jumped on stages together. So you try and condense that into one feeling, it’s pretty impossible.

Luke: I think we're in a time where truth is somewhat vilified, and I think, at the end of the day, I've always said division isn't a way to unite us. Love and the excitement about how eclectic we all are, yet when it comes to emotion, love, sorrow, loss, we all feel the same thing.

So for me, truth is a beautiful thing to be around, and having a brother, that's all you get.

I guess the power of music as well.

Luke: Power of music, power of love, power of honesty. And I think, like Matt just said, candour, honesty, friendship, brotherhood.

My life's better having Matt in it, without question, for every reason that he brings; his love, his support and his loyalty, and we're both fierce for each other. If people mess with him, they mess with me. It's as simple as that.

How do you think your mum would feel about you guys being back together again?

Luke: She would’ve been over the moon about it.

Matt: That’s all she ever wanted.

Luke: She would’ve been a big tear fest; tearful eyes and a tearful nose. She was a big softie - that’s where we got it from.

She’ll be looking down, just so proud, with a big smile on her face.

Luke: Our dad’s going to be going to be at the shows, and, also, he’s going to come and visit me in Greece for two or three weeks. Matt's going to come and visit in Greece, where I live.

It sounds like a nice, big family get-together, plus the fans.

Luke: It’s doing that. It's brought a little sparkle to the whole game, the family. So here we are, wanting to do this.

Like you said in the Q+A, it's going to be a big spectacle. You guys are a bit older now compared to the ‘80s.

Luke: Just a little bit!

Matt: Very polite!

How have you guys maintained your vocals and the dancing as well? Obviously, you, Luke, on the drums as well over the years.

Matt: My band call me Iron Voice, and let me tell you, my voice always turns up. I can thankfully still sing anything I want.

My voice is still truly there. If anything, I understand my voice better than I've ever understood it. So for me, I don't put too much emphasis on maintaining. I just make sure I don't abuse it.

I feel like with my brother, he is honestly one of the most solid, competent drummers I've ever played with, and it’s amazing.

Luke: Nothing to live up to!

Matt: He is, though. And the thing is, my definition of music, the drums are the backbone of everything. So when he's smashing on the kit, he is literally the backbone of the sound. I'm blessed to have him on stage, and we're going to absolutely smash it, aren't we?

Luke: Yeah. It’s true. I think we're both a bit like that.

I don't have any singing legacy, but I sing; I've just written 250 new songs. I'm the same as Matt, I don't really warm up, I just warble away.

When I'm drumming, there is a conditioning element. I've got to spend probably a couple of weeks before rehearsals getting my chops up, and also, like, 10 hours of drumming a day, you’ve got to be in shape for it.

And I'm supposedly a solid drummer, so I best get on with learning how to do that again!

I won't let him down. And Matt always delivers, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun.

What's quite interesting is that you guys like to embrace new technology. Why do you think that's so important in the music industry, especially in this age?

Matt: I think that we understand the majesty of nostalgia. It's an incredible thing to say that we have a legacy and we have hits, but that’s that. It goes without saying.

What goes for us next is we have to contemporise our lives on stage to make sure that the people come and they go, ‘We know that we’re going to come and see what they find really’ - and if you love Bros, then hopefully you love what we stand for, and we want to show you a show that is current and possibly even futuristic.

Luke: And a throwback to live music as well. I think there's a real safety ground. I was just saying before, like live music, I think people that like gigs will see that.

With the Bros fans, I think they deserve, like any band, they deserve their band, if we are their band, to work for them.

And one of those pursuits is contemporary music, honouring yesterday, really focusing on something that stands up in ’27, otherwise, you're leaning - I think, in ratio, Matt and I always agree, nostalgia's a bedrock, but it's not what we lean for. That's a blessing.

New music, honouring the hits.

Matt: So it's about a f****** good night out.

Bros The Tour 2027 dates:

November 20 - Portsmouth Guildhall

November 21 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

November 23 - Sheffield City Hall

November 24 - Brighton Centre

November 26 - Bath Forum

November 27 - Derby Vaillant Live

November 29 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

November 30 - Newcastle City Hall

December 3 - London OVO Arena Wembley

December 4 - Manchester O2 Apollo