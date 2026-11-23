Metal Metallica turned nocturnal to prepare for Sphere residency Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has revealed the band were forced into overnight rehearsals for their Las Vegas Sphere shows because The Wizard of Oz production had priority access to the venue. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Robert Trujillo has revealed Metallica's preparations for their Las Vegas Sphere residency involved overnight rehearsals stretching into the early hours because the venue was occupied by The Wizard of Oz production.

Metallica's much-talked-about Las Vegas Sphere residency required more than months of planning and a carefully selected setlist, with bassist Robert Trujillo revealing the band found themselves working through the night while preparing for the shows.

The thrash metal legends recently completed the first 12 shows of their run at the cutting-edge venue and are due back for a second run of 12 shows beginning on January 28. But before the performances could begin, Metallica had to adapt to an unusual rehearsal routine because Sphere was already hosting The Wizard of Oz.

According to Trujillo, the band's preparation started weeks before they arrived in Las Vegas. The group first gathered at Metallica HQ to rehearse the material chosen for the residency, including several tracks that have been absent from their live sets for years.

Appearing on Trunk Nation, he said: "There was about a month of prep. First week was just going to HQ and running through the chosen songs. Some of them are deeper cuts, like Devil's Dance, The Outlaw Torn. These songs haven't been played in a very long time."

After revisiting the songs, the band shifted their focus to the physical side of the production. Rehearsals moved to a larger venue in Santa Rosa, where the musicians could familiarise themselves with the scale of the stage setup before making the trip to Sphere.

Trujillo explained: "From there we took it to test the stage, because the stage is massive, and you want to get to know the terrain. We did that for about a week in actually a radio arena up in Santa Rosa, and there are no visuals there.

"So it's all about the stage and the monitors, and then you go from that into Vegas."

Once the band arrived in Nevada, a new challenge emerged. With The Wizard of Oz occupying the venue, Metallica's rehearsal window did not begin until late at night. The arrangement left the group and their crew working while much of Las Vegas was asleep.

Trujillo said: "We're rehearsing from about 11.30 at night until four in the morning, and then there's a meeting afterwards, so you might be there until, you know, 4.30 or five. The crew is there from, say, 9pm to six in the morning.

"The Wizard of Oz is our boss and runs the real show. They're the headliner. So there's this rehearsal schedule that's pretty intense.

"I don't know if anyone's ever tried to rehearse at three in the morning. It's a lot, but you kind of get into a zone, a prep mode, so to speak."



