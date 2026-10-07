Rock Elton John announces 50th anniversary reissue of Rock of the Westies Sir Elton John is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Rock of the Westies with a new multi‑format reissue landing November 20, featuring fresh remasters and previously unheard stripped‑back Piano and Vocal recordings from the original 1975 sessions. SHARE SHARE Credit: Terry O'Neill

Sir Elton John is marking 50 years of Rock of the Westies with a new anniversary edition arriving on November 20.

The reissue will be released across multiple formats, including expanded 2LP and 2CD versions featuring previously unheard Piano and Vocal recordings from the original 1975 sessions, alongside fresh CD and digital editions of the 2017 remaster.

Recorded at Caribou Ranch during Elton’s blockbuster 1975 run, the album became his sixth straight US Number One and captured a heavier sound from a newly assembled band. Reflecting on the record, Elton said he’d “forgotten how good some of the tracks were,” adding: “It just rocks! I love it!”

The anniversary set includes stripped‑back takes showcasing Elton’s piano work, with the Piano and Vocal version of Street Kids available now. A coloured 2LP edition and a limited tri‑colour vinyl pressing will also be offered, each packaged with new sleeve notes and archival material.

The LP boasted backing vocals from funk-rock group Labelle and pop singer Kiki Dee, who recorded the iconic duet Don't Go Breaking My Heart with Elton, featured on the 1995 Mercury Records reissue of Rock of the Westies.

Pre-order HERE.