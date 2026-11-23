Pop Bros announce 2027 tour Matt and Luke Goss will take Bros back on the road in 2027, including a Wembley Arena concert that comes almost 40 years after the height of the band's pop phenomenon. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Bros have announced their first UK shows since 2019.

Matt and Luke Goss will reunite for a 10-date arena and theatre run in late 2027, culminating with a hometown show at London's OVO Arena Wembley on December 3.

The tour marks Bros' first Wembley performance since the height of their fame in 1989, when the duo headlined Wembley Stadium during the peak of the fan frenzy that became known as "Brosmania".

The brothers last performed together in 2019, having reunited in 2017 for two sold-out concerts at London's O2 Arena. Their 2017 comeback sparked renewed public interest in the band and was documented in the film Bros: After the Screaming Stops, which followed Matt and Luke as they rebuilt their relationship while preparing to return to the stage after years apart.

The brothers' often complicated bond became one of the defining themes of the documentary. In a 2023 interview, Matt compared his relationship with Luke to that of Oasis siblings Noel and Liam Gallagher, before they finally buried the hatchet and reunited in 2025.

He said: "I'd say we are the Gallaghers of pop!"

Credit: FAMOUS





Matt suggested family relationships can be more challenging than friendships because relatives know exactly how to push each other's buttons, adding that maintaining those connections can sometimes become exhausting.

The singer also admitted at the time that he hoped Bros would reunite again, saying he believed there was more for the pair to achieve together, both on stage and potentially through another documentary project.

Those plans have now become reality with the announcement of Bros The Tour 2027.

The duo first found success in the late 1980s, becoming one of the biggest British pop acts of the era. Their debut album Push helped establish them as teen idols, while songs including When Will I Be Famous?, I Owe You Nothing and Drop The Boy became staples of the UK charts.

Across their career, Bros scored eight consecutive UK Top 10 singles, including their sole chart-topper I Owe You Nothing, won the BRIT Award for British Breakthrough Act and sold millions of records worldwide.

The upcoming tour will begin in Portsmouth on November 20 before visiting Birmingham, Sheffield, Brighton, Bath, Derby, Glasgow and Newcastle. Following the Wembley date, the run will conclude at Manchester's O2 Apollo on December 4.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am GMT on November 27.





Bros The Tour 2027 dates:

November 20 - Portsmouth Guildhall

November 21 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

November 23 - Sheffield City Hall

November 24 - Brighton Centre

November 26 - Bath Forum

November 27 - Derby Vaillant Live

November 29 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

November 30 - Newcastle City Hall

December 3 - London OVO Arena Wembley

December 4 - Manchester O2 Apollo