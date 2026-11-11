Pop Freya Skye wraps Stars Align Tour and reveals her debut album is 'almost finished' Freya Skye revealed her debut album is "almost finished" as she wrapped up her 74-date Stars Align Tour at London's O2 Academy Brixton. SHARE SHARE Credit: Santiago Hernandez / @orgraphybysanti

Rising British pop star Freya Skye played the final concert of her Stars Align Tour on Monday night (09.11.26) and spilled that her debut album is almost ready.

The 17-year-old singer has enjoyed a phenomenal past 12 months, selling out her 74-date Stars Align Tour across Australia, New Zealand, North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

During her incredible set on Monday, Freya told fans that they can expect her first full-length LP very soon.

Speaking ahead of her performance of effortless, Freya said: "I’ve spent the last few months working on my debut album, which is almost done, it’s almost finished!

“It’s honestly been one of the biggest privileges of my life spending the summer sitting down and compiling my thoughts and writing for the first time in a really long time. I feel like it’s been a whirlwind over the past few months of touring and being around the world and releasing stuff. It was nice to just think for a second about what the next step will be and where we’ll be in a few years time.”

Freya performed a set that proved she is destined for arenas / Credit: Santiago Hernandez / @orgraphybysanti





Freya - who has now amassed 2.5 billion streams of her music - also revealed that there have been some last-minute changes to the record because there were too many “I hate you songs” and she wanted to add tracks about "happy feelings".

Freya - who will be performing at The O2 as part of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball line-up in December - said: “I remember when my album was finished I sat down and looked at the whole thing and I was like, ‘Ooh, there’s a lot of like I hate you songs, you’re the worst songs, you’re so predictable songs,’ but there weren’t really any out of my comfort zone talking about this magical love feeling. I actually think it can be way more fun writing about happy feelings than writing about sad feelings … We’re not in love song territory and maybe we’ll never be there, who knows? Let’s see how my life goes.”

The singer - who appeared in Disney film Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires - performed a spellbinding set for her fans, who showed their approval by singing along to every word of every song and screaming as loudly as they could whenever they got the chance.

Highlights included opening track Can't Fake It, latest single Bad Taste, Golden Boy, Who I Thought I Knew and My Own Way, which was on the soundtrack of Zombies 4.

Freya - who has released a cover of the Pretenders festive hit 2000 Milles as part of Spotify’s Holiday Collection - closed her show and brought an end to the Stars Align Tour with Silent Treatment, which was met with anything but silence, instead inspiring more deafening screams and cheers from her devoted fans.

Freya has shared the story of when she was five years old and unwrapped a karaoke machine that had been left for her underneath the Christmas tree. That moment was the start of her passion for music and by 13 she had represented the UK at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Christmas is playing a major role in Freya's life once again as she has released a beautiful cover of the Pretenders festive hit 2000 Milles as part of Spotify’s Holiday Collection.

Freya Skye Stars Align Tour setlist, O2 Academy Brixton:

Act 1:

Can't Fake It

Golden Boy

Walk Over

why’d you have to call

Maybe Tomorrow

Who I Thought I Knew

Someone to Love

Act 2:

Bad Taste

London

never over / Petty / Silent Treatment medley

crushed

effortless

My Own Way

Petty

Gold's Gone

Encore:

Silent Treatment

Freya Skye performing her second sold-out show at Brixton Academy in London - wow. She was simply incredible and those screams were deafening. She is going to have a MASSIVE 2027. https://t.co/jmeHWTi4VQ — Contact Music (@Contactmusic) November 11, 2026



