The Overtones' Jay James shares emotional strain of touring away from his family The Overtones' Jay James has opened up about the emotional challenge of leaving his wife and children behind while touring. SHARE SHARE The Overtones' Jay James

The Overtones' Jay James have admitted touring gets "harder and harder" as he struggles with being away from his family - despite gearing up for their biggest Christmas tour yet.

The 43-year-old singer is preparing to join bandmates Darren Everest, 45, Mark Franks, 49, and Mike Crawshaw, 46, for the group's 22-date Jivin' Home For Christmas tour, which began in Whitley Bay on November 7 and concludes in Eastbourne on December 17.

But while the quartet are excited to bring their festive show to fans across the UK, fatherhood has made life on the road increasingly difficult for Jay, who has daughter Nova, 13 and son Franklin, seven, with his wife, Vikki.

Speaking about being away from his family, Jay exclusively told Contact Music: "That's the most tricky thing.

"I don't know about the boys, but I feel like it gets harder and harder because that's the most difficult thing coming on tour, obviously leaving the kids and our families and our partners.

"But we try and have them involved in as much as we possibly can, speaking to them every night before and after soundcheck before shows, them coming to shows. The Overtones is very much a family environment. Everyone comes, from kids to grandparents and everything else in between.

"It's very much a family environment, but being away from it is really tricky. But again, we get the privilege of shutting up shop a little bit earlier and then having a really good Christmas."

Darren's family situation will make this year's Christmas run particularly emotional, as he, his 43-year-old wife, former Coronation Street actress Rhea Bailey, and their daughters Ilaria, five, and Noemie, two, recently moved his family to Malaga, Spain.

He revealed that this will be the first Overtones tour they have not been able to attend as usual.

Darren said: "I've moved my family to Spain recently, and I was thinking this is going to be the first tour that they've never been to, which is quite hard for me to take because they're always there.

"I was thinking about this yesterday, but I actually think I'm going to fly them into Birmingham and then fly them out the next day, because it won't seem right without them there.

"My wife is going to give birth in January, but I checked if she's allowed to fly and she is when this date is. Birmingham is lovely as well and there's a nice Christmas market there, so it'll be a good one for them to come to."

The band are determined to make the tour a celebration, with the set drawing on their seven-album catalogue and their reputation for feel-good live performances.

Darren said: "Ultimately, we always put ourselves in the audience's position, where we're like, 'What gives them the best possible night? What gets them up dancing and smiling, takes them on a journey and just gives them escapism?'

"That's what we do as an act, making sure they're present in between the four walls, having the best time possible. I think we all need that. Unfortunately, we say it a lot, but we all need it more than ever now."

The tour also coincides with the release of the group's new Christmas single, Very Merry Christmas, on November 13.

Written by Grammy and Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriter Eliot Kennedy, 57, the track is already proving successful for the group, having reached number one on the vocal harmony group chart.

Jay said: "With the Christmas single, it's just another Christmas banger, you know? Written with the amazing Eliot Kennedy."

And the festive track has already secured an unexpected Hollywood opportunity.

Keeping tight-lipped, Jay teased: "We can't say too much, but it is going to be in the film."

Asked if it was a festive movie due to hit screens soon, he added: "It'll be next year. We absolutely think people are going to really enjoy it. We've had a few different syncs with different films and stuff, but we think this is going to be really cool."

Darren also teased another major project connected to the US, adding: "There's another huge one happening next year, hopefully, to do with America, isn't there?"

They concluded: "You have to watch this space."

The Overtones, one of the UK’s most popular and celebrated vocal harmony groups, are celebrating their 16th anniversary in style with their brand-new 2026 festive tour, Jivin’ Home For Christmas, accompanied by the release of an all-new Christmas single, Very Merry Christmas.

For tickets and more information, click here.

To listen to Very Merry Christmas, click here.

Jivin’ Home For Christmas tour dates:

November:

12th - Swindon - Wyvern Theatre

14th - Carlisle - The Sands Centre

15th - Blackpool - Grand Theatre

18th - Weston-super-Mare - Playhouse Theatre

20th - Lowestoft - Marina Theatre

21st - Scunthorpe - The Baths Hall

22nd - Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall

24th - Bromley - Churchill Theatre

25th - Southend-on-Sea - Cliffs Pavilion

27th - Ramsgate - The Granville Theatre

December:

3rd - Darlington - Darlington Hippodrome

4th - Birmingham - Town Hall

9th - Stoke-on-Trent - Victoria Hall

10th - Salisbury - City Hall

11th - Ipswich - Corn Exchange

12th - Stevenage - Gordon Craig Theatre

14th - Kingston-upon-Thames - Rose Theatre

16th - Guildford - G Live

17th - Eastbourne - Congress Theatre