Pop Mariah Carey announces Devon and Oxfordshire summer shows with Sugababes and Eternal Mariah Carey is bringing her 2027 Firefly summer tour to two historic English venues, with headline performances confirmed at Live at Powderham and Blenheim Palace Festival. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Mariah Carey is heading back to the UK for a pair of outdoor performances in summer 2027.

The music superstar has confirmed dates at two of England's most prestigious concert series, with appearances scheduled at Devon's Live at Powderham and Oxfordshire's Blenheim Palace Festival.

The 57-year-old singer will first take to the stage at Powderham Castle on June 27, where she is set to headline the four-day Live at Powderham concert series. Joining Carey on the line-up are girl group Sugababes and R'n'B favourites Eternal, creating a nostalgic bill packed with chart-topping hits.

The show adds another major name to the festival's growing programme, which already includes performances from Alex Warren and Shania Twain.

Carey's UK visit will continue a few days later when she travels to Woodstock, Oxfordshire, for a headline appearance at Blenheim Palace Festival on July 1. Eternal will again provide support for the concert, which is set against the backdrop of the historic UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Peter Taylor, co-founder of promoter Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Mariah Carey to Blenheim Palace. She’s one of the greatest voices of all time, with a voice that has defined generations. Everyone knows her as the Queen of Christmas, but next summer she’ll be swapping the snow for sunshine and bringing her incredible hits to one of the most stunning settings in the country. Blenheim Palace Festival 2027 is shaping up to be something really special.”

The newly announced dates form part of Carey's Firefly summer tour.

The Blenheim event has already assembled a strong line-up for 2027, with Alex Warren, Shania Twain, David Gray and Jack Savoretti among the acts announced so far.

Tickets for both concerts will be released through a series of pre-sales ahead of the general on-sale date of November 13, with organisers expecting significant demand from fans eager to see the five-time Grammy winner perform in two unique outdoor locations. General sale is confirmed for 9am on November 13, with various pre-sales beginning on November 11.

Festival-goers can also purchase four-day passes for Live at Powderham, HERE, allowing access to multiple headline shows across the event's 2027 programme.