Pop La Roux channels All Saints and Mariah Carey on her new single Babyline The In For The Kill singer has released Babyline, inspired by All Saints and Mariah Carey, as she continues the rollout for Old Flames. SHARE SHARE Credit: Shan Steward

La Roux has released her new single Babyline, inspired by All Saints and Mariah Carey.

Marking the second song from her fourth album Old Flames, following last month’s lead track Cabin Fever, it sees the Bulletproof hitmaker regain her confidence.

La Roux explained: “Babyline is about finding your way out of the woods and back to yourself. Cabin Fever was very much the start of my story and Babyline is where I ended up and where I continue to be. Happier, lighter, braver.’”

The track arrives with a simple and direct video (below), contrasting the more cinematic visuals of Cabin Fever.

According to the In For The Kill singer, the new video reflects the clarity and individuality at the heart of the song.

Old Flames was written, composed, produced and arranged entirely by La Roux.

The singer uses the album to explore the end of a 17‑year relationship, the strain of unspoken love, the isolation of addiction and the pressure of public scrutiny.

She said: “This record says things how they are: how I am and who I am… Old Flames is essentially me processing why I've behaved the way that I have and saying goodbye to it.”

The Let Me Down Gently star’s new material follows a long run of collaborations and remixes, including work with Skream, Skrillex and Tyler, The Creator.

Old Flames is released on November 6.



