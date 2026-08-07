Pop Listen: Role Model drops new album Chuck Timely and The Hourglass Role Model is back with his follow-up to 2024's Kansas Anymore. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Role Model has released his eagerly awaited third studio album Chuck Timely and The Hourglass, a nostalgic, genre‑blurring dive into the chaos of single life.

Written with Mason Stoops and Taylor Mackall, the record leans into Tucker Pillsbury’s trademark confessional style while pushing his sound further into left‑field pop.

He’s celebrating the release with a return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he’ll chat about the album and perform its centrepiece track Harmony. He’s also heading home to Maine for a one‑off show, CHUCK COMES HOME, at Thompson’s Point on August 7 - with the whole thing livestreamed on Twitch for fans who can’t make it.

The new era follows a huge couple of years for Role Model. His single High Hopes 3000 became his first Billboard Hot 100 entry, while follow‑up track Joy arrived with a cinematic video starring Tucker and Aidan Delbis. He’s also gearing up for CHUCK ON TOUR, kicking off in September before heading to Europe in early 2027, plus a packed summer of festivals including Primavera, Bonnaroo and Leeds.

But despite the momentum, Tucker insists he never felt pressure to top his viral breakout Sally, When The Wine Runs Out, which has racked up close to 320 million streams.

Speaking to NYLON Guys, he said: “I love Sally, and I’ll be performing that till I’m in a wheelchair, but lyrically, that song could have been written by a five‑year‑old… those are some of my worst lyrics. So I didn’t feel pressure because, to me, the bar was really low.”

Chuck Timely and The Hourglass is out now. Listen here.