Role Model considers name change Role Model says he hesitated to feature girlfriend Dakota Johnson on his new album because he prefers to keep his personal life private, but ultimately agreed after realising her cameo was the perfect fit. SHARE SHARE Credit: Justin Ng/Avalon

Role Model might start going by his birth name.

The 29‑year‑old musician - whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury - says he's contemplating whether to change his stage name to his real moniker.

He told Rolling Stone Studio: “I would love to.

"I really have a gut feeling that it’s too late. But I think what bothers me the most is, like, no matter what, whenever my name comes up on anything on Twitter, every comment is like, ‘What parents name their kid Role Model?’ Like, how stupid do you have to be? Like, does Post Malone go through that? Or anyone else with a name, like Lil Wayne - like, 'Who names their kid Lil?' Like, you just use your brain. Think for a second, you know what I mean? Yes, I’ll probably change my name.”

In the same interview, Role Model admitted he was unsure about girlfriend Dakota Johnson adding her vocals to a track on his latest record.

Tucker, who has been dating the Fifty Shades star, 36, for a while now admitted he hesitated over asking her to feature on Love I You because of the attention it might draw, but said she ultimately proved to be the “perfect” choice for the track.

He said: “We had a list of ideas for people, and [producer] Mason [Stoops] kept bringing up, you know, ‘Why doesn’t Dakota do it?'

“And I was always like, ‘Well, I don’t … I think keeping those things separate is probably good,’ and blah, blah, blah. And then one day he convinced her and I was just like, ‘Yeah, let’s try it,’ and it was amazing. Like, her voice was perfect on it. Obviously, yeah, you know that that’s gonna, like, lead to discussions online, but also, it made the song really special to me, and what a cool cameo to have, too.”

Tucker said the LP, entitled Chuck Timely and The Hourglass, was cathartic following his 2023 split from influencer Emma Chamberlain, 25, and two years of being single.

He said: “I mean, two years is a long time… I just didn’t know what was best for me. Like, I didn’t know, like, do I go straight into another relationship and not figure out all this whatever else is going on? Or do I really hold off and fix myself first and then go do that? And there were all these questions and no therapist at the time to help me figure that out, so it came out in songs and questions in all these songs.”