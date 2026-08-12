Rock Billie Joe Armstrong provides update on potential American Idiot movie Green Day's coming-of age road comedy Nimrods has just landed, but could another film by the pop punk legends be on the way? SHARE SHARE Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Everett Collection

Green Day are still hoping to turn their American Idiot Broadway show into a musical movie one day.

The pop punk veterans have just released the 2025 American coming-of-age road comedy film Nimrods based on their early years, and frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has revealed whether the other film idea that's been floating around is going ahead.

He told Deadline: "We talk about it sometimes here and there, I think it would be great to do it. It’s just a matter of working with [co-writer] Michael Mayer, who was amazing, so hopefully someday. But right now, it’s just been all about Nimrods."

The iconic 2004 LP was transformed into a Tony-winning musical with productions all over the world.

In 2011, it was reported Tom Hanks was interested in producing, with the project confirmed two years later.

In 2014, playwright Rolin Jones said he was "finishing up" the script, and HBO later gave the "green light" to film in 2016.

However, in 2020 Billie Joe told NME the movie had been "pretty much scrapped" after almost a decade years in development hell.

Now it seems that door is not firmly closed.