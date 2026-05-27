Pop Perrie Edwards confirms Little Mix reunion will happen Perrie Edwards has confirmed Little Mix will reunite as a trio, saying she is “100 per cent” ready for the group’s return. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Perrie Edwards has confirmed Little Mix will reunite as a trio.

The girls - also including Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - went on hiatus four years ago and pursued solo careers, but Perrie has said she is "ready and raring" to go and get the band back together.

She told Attitude when asked if it's going to happen: "Oh, 100 per cent.

"I’m ready and raring. We always message each other and are bantering like, 'So how long until we do a reunion? Are we going to do one? Where is it?'

"I’m like, just give me a ballpark time. Do you know what I mean? Just let me know when."

However, it won't be with former member Jesy Nelson.

When asked if Jesy will be part of a reunion, she replied: "A three. Definitely a three."

Jesy quit the BRIT Award-winning girl group in December 2020 because of the toll being in the band took on her mental health.

Earlier this year, she said "never say never" to returning to Little Mix.

She told The Sun: “We’re all mums now and I can’t speak on behalf of them, but I’d like to think that we probably see things a lot differently now. I think you do, just as you get older anyway, but you know, never say never. I have so much love for them and always will. So never say never [to a reconciliation]."

She added: “I’ve never spoken horrendously about Little Mix. Even though I’ve had crappy times in terms of my mental health and what being in the band did to me, our sisterhood, my relationship that I had with them and the years I did spend with them were amazing.

“That’s the reason why Little Mix were so successful because we genuinely were like sisters at one point, we were genuinely best friends.”

Jesy gave birth to daughters Ocean and Story, with former fiancé Zion Foster, last May, and revealed earlier this year they had been diagnosed with the devastating genetic condition Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA1), which is progressive and non-reversible.

Jesy previously admitted on UK TV show This Morning that she was "struggling" to adapt to her life now because she has to be a "nurse" to her daughters as well as their mother.



