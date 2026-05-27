K-pop SEVENTEEN celebrate 11th anniversary with donation supporting students in Laos SEVENTEEN have marked their 11th anniversary by funding education support for underprivileged students in Laos through UNESCO’s Bridge Programme. SHARE SHARE Credit: Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon

SEVENTEEN marked their 11th anniversary this week with a new donation to the Korean National Commission for UNESCO, supporting its Bridge Programme for disadvantaged students in Laos.

The K-pop boy band's contribution will help children with primary school diplomas move into secondary school, where many are unable to enrol due to additional fees.

KNCU Secretary‑General Hong Hyun‑ik thanked the group for their continued involvement since 2022, saying the support will give “marginalised learners” a better chance at education.

The donation extends SEVENTEEN’s #GoingTogether campaign, launched in 2022 through a Memorandum of Understanding between Pledis Entertainment and the KNCU.

The partnership expanded globally in 2023 with a trilateral agreement involving UNESCO headquarters, leading to SEVENTEEN hosting a session at the UNESCO Youth Forum.

The initiative has already funded two community learning centres in Timor‑Leste and backed education programmes in Malawi.

The donation comes two years after SEVENTEEN were made UNESCO’s first‑ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth.

In other SEVENTEEN-related news, band members Vernon and The8 are set to launch a brand‑new subunit this summer, with Pledis Entertainment recently confirming the pair are working on a joint album scheduled for release in June.

The project marks the first time the two members have formally teamed up as a unit, however, the pair previously collaborated when Vernon co‑wrote and co‑composed Orbit, the lead track from The8's 2024 LP Stardust.

Vernon, one of SEVENTEEN’s rappers, has been a core creative force within the group since their 2015 debut, contributing regularly to songwriting and production.