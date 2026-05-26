RAYE says she 'pushed myself to my limit' with prolific period RAYE says she 'pushed myself to my limit' with prolific period SHARE SHARE RAYE says she 'pushed myself to my limit' with prolific period

RAYE has admitted she “pushed myself to my limit” as she juggled nonstop touring, writing and studio sessions in the lead‑up to her second album.

The 28‑year‑old star had huge ambitions for March’s This Music May Contain Hope following the success of 2023's My 21st Century Blues, and the pressure she put on herself took a real toll.

She told Billboard: “There just comes a time in your life where, like, you have to, or you choose to, prioritise something over... To Read The Full Article, Please Click Here.