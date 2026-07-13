Pop Live Review: Lewis Capaldi gets through a 's***-load of ballads' at incredible BST Hyde Park show Lewis Capaldi wowed fans on night two of his BST Hyde Park shows on Sunday evening (12.07.26). SHARE SHARE

Lewis Capaldi promised his fans that he would get through a "s*** load of ballads" at his BST Hyde Park concert on Sunday night (12.07.26) and he delivered on that promise.

The 29-year-old singer was performing his second night at the London festival and he took a moment to speak to the crowd and make a light-hearted joke about the number of slow songs in his repertoire, whilst also thanking everyone for coming out to see him.

Before performing Wish You the Best, Capaldi said: "F****** thanks very much, you couldn't fit another **** in here if you tried.

"It's f****** mad - 60,000 people in here just now! Too many people. You could all kill me, you could rip me limb from limb right now. Don't, please!

"Thank you for being here, thank you for coming, thank you for your money. Fools! No I'm joking.

"We're going to have fun you and I. I'm gonna be sweating, you're gonna be sweating.

"We're going to have fun tonight. We've got a f****** s*** load of ballads to get through. A s*** load of ballads. My God, we're going to sing them, and we're going to sing them well.

"Is everyone feeling good, feeling happy? That's what I like to hear. I feel good and happy too, I feel a happy chappy. You know things were really bad once in your life when people are applauding that you're happy. I am, I feel good.

"Listen my friends, and we are friends in a way. In a way that I don't know any of you. In a way that strangers can be friends. Which is, not at all. No I'm joking. I love you all. This is first of may ballads and this one is for all of you."





The Scottish singer/songwriter also addressed England's 2-1 victory over Norway on Saturday night (11.07.26) which means the team now plays Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final on Wednesday (15.07.26).

He said: "Did everybody enjoy the football last night? Less said about that the better for me."

Capaldi has overcome tics and vocal strains caused by his Tourette's syndrome to perform live, and he had to take a break from touring after he couldn't finish his 2023 Glastonbury Festival set.

But he proved his vocals are unapparelled with his powerful and emotional set which had the crowd singing along to every word of his songs.

Among the many highlights from Capaldi's set were Grace, Heavenly Kind of State of Mind and Bruises and he was also joined by The Kooks' frontman Luke Pritchard for a rendition of the band's 2006 hit single Naive.

He rounded off his set at American Express presents BST Hyde Park with The Day That I Die, Hold Me While You Wait and Forget Me.

Capaldi returned for an encore of Survive and Someone You Loved which sparked a mass singalong.

Lewis then left the stage as fireworks lit up the London night sky, but they were not as spectacular as his spell-binding show.

Lewis Capaldi takes a moment to soak up the atmosphere at BST Hyde Park





Lewis Capaldi BST Hyde Park July 12 setlist:

Hollywood

Grace

Heavenly Kind of State of Mind

Wish You the Best

Love the Hell Out of You

Almost

Forever

Bruises

Pointless

Something in the Heavens

Naive (The Kooks cover) (with Luke Pritchard)

Before You Go

Fade

The Day That I Die

Hold Me While You Wait

Forget Me

Encore:

Survive

Someone You Loved



