Rock David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen reunite onstage for first time in over a decade David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen appeared together at a TEDxFargo event, marking their first public reunion since 2015 and sparking fresh excitement among Van Halen fans. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen have reunited publicly for the first time in 11 years, stepping onstage together at a TEDxFargo event on July 30. The pair last appeared side‑by‑side during Van Halen’s final show at the Hollywood Bowl in October 2015.

This time, the longtime bandmates weren’t performing - instead, they took part in a conversation about creativity moderated by artist Robert Vargas, who teased that the full interview will be released on YouTube and TEDxFargo’s platforms “in a few weeks.”

Alex co‑founded Van Halen with his brother Eddie in the 1970s, with Roth part of the original lineup. Roth left the band in 1985, briefly returned in 1996, and rejoined permanently in 2007. Their last performance together in 2015 marked a rare moment of harmony after years of tension between Roth and Eddie, who died in 2020 following a battle with cancer.

Roth’s appearance with Alex comes as fellow Van Halen alum Sammy Hagar publicly invited him to join his upcoming Las Vegas residency. Hagar, who launches Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds at Dolby Live in September, extended the offer after Roth’s US tour was cancelled.

In a video message, Hagar told Roth: “I’m really sorry… When you’re ready to carry on, you go, brother. Mike and I support you.” He encouraged Roth to come to Vegas, adding: “Sing a couple songs, MC the show… do what you do - which is pretty damn entertaining.”