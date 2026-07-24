Watch: Razorlight turns 20! Find out how rock star excess gave Johnny Borrell stigmata and why being in a band is like being in a dysfunctional marriage Contact Music caught up with Razorlight’s Johnny Borrell and Andy Burrows ahead of their secret acoustic gig at Stereo in London to talk about the 20th anniversary of their classic second album, their tour celebrating the record and rock star excess in the Noughties. SHARE SHARE

Razorlight’s Johnny Borrell and Andy Burrows tell-all on the band’s upcoming anniversary tour, rock star fame in the 2000s, why bands fall out and why they believe the band’s second album has its place in the pantheon of classic rock records.