Pop Charli xcx and Grimes think leaked track is their long‑lost collab Witch v Witch Charli xcx and Grimes say a viral leaked song is likely an old track they made together, sparking fan demands for an official release. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Charli xcx and Grimes are trying to piece together their memories after a leaked track sent fans into meltdown - with both artists now convinced it’s an unreleased song they worked on years ago called Witch v Witch.

A fan posted a clip to X claiming it was “the best song of all time”, prompting Charli to jump in with: “i could be wrong but i thinkkkkkk this is me and grimes (sic).”

Grimes then added her own hazy recollection, suggesting A.G. Cook may have been involved in the production.

She wrote: “I very hazily remember writing witch v witch but I can’t conjure the session in my mind.

“I feel like I did a meh initial production and I feel like someone has taken another pass over the prod and made it better here maybe AG (sic).”

That jogged Charli’s memory, who replied: “yessss you’re right. i think ag worked on this at a later point. we worked at your place one night in la quite a long time ago i think. i like it too! (sic).”

The resurfaced track has now sparked a wave of fan pleas for the pair to officially release it - with listeners already declaring it a lost classic.

Check out the leaked song below...

coming across a random unreleased charli scrap and it being the best song of all time is lowkey way too common god she is such a talent https://t.co/gHHgO84tIE — #1 angel (@BLAMElTONYOU) September 2, 2026



