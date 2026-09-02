K-pop LISA documentary Always Lalisa set for global IMAX release LISA’s feature documentary Always Lalisa will open in IMAX and cinemas worldwide from October 12, giving fans an intimate look at her year away from BLACKPINK before streaming on YouTube Premium later this year. SHARE SHARE Credit: Trafalgar Releasing

LISA is heading to the big screen, with her new feature documentary Always Lalisa confirmed for a global IMAX and cinema release from October 12.

The film will stream exclusively on YouTube Premium later in the year, with tickets for the theatrical run going on sale September 9 at AlwaysLaLisa.com.

Directed by Sue Kim, the documentary captures a pivotal moment in the superstar’s life as she steps away from BLACKPINK for the first time since childhood.

With just one year before returning to the group, LISA faces the pressure of launching a solo career, pursuing acting, building her own brand and trying to carve out a personal life beyond the spotlight.

The release arrives during one of the busiest and most high‑profile eras of her career. Over the past year, LISA has performed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony alongside Anitta and Rema, becoming the first female K‑pop and Thai artist to take the stage; delivered a solo set at Coachella 2025; fronted Vanity Fair’s Summer 2026 issue; joined the Met Gala host committee as the first K‑pop artist in the role; presented at the Golden Globes; made her acting debut in The White Lotus; and announced two Netflix projects - the action film TYGO and an untitled Notting Hill‑inspired rom‑com.





She also made history with her sold‑out VIVA LA LISA Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with all four shows selling out in under ten minutes. Her new EP PRESS PLAY arrives October 23, with lead single SaWaDika landing September 3.

Industry leaders say the documentary will give fans unprecedented access to her evolution. Sony Music Vision president Tom Mackay said the team hopes the film “creates that same powerful connection” LISA’s music has built worldwide. Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby added that BLINKS have “been waiting for this story”, while YouTube’s Lyor Cohen praised LISA as “a force of nature” who continues to redefine global stardom.

Following its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, Always Lalisa rolls out to cinemas worldwide in October, with streaming to follow on YouTube Premium.