K-pop BLACKPINK star splits from longtime boyfriend BLACKPINK star Lisa has reportedly ended her relationship with TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

BLACKPINK star Lisa has reportedly split from her businessman boyfriend Frédéric Arnault.

The 29-year-old K-pop star started dating the 31-year-old CEO of luxury watch company TAG Heuer in 2023.

However, Vanity Fair reported the split in their summer cover story, titled The Life of a K-Pop Showgirl.

The journalist had to avoid questions about Lisa’s private life, but noted that the pair "seem to have now called it quits”.

Whispers about a split first surfaced back in March, when Frédéric was noticeably missing from Lisa’s birthday celebrations.

In the same feature, Lisa spoke candidly about navigating the more intense side of fame - particularly after two unsettling encounters with overzealous fans, including one who arrived at her home, where she lives alone, and another who attempted to climb into her taxi.

She said: “I feel like after I came out and talked about how there’s no privacy for me, [fans] now respect that a lot more."

While she adores her supporters, she admitted they also understand the pressure she’s under. “

She sighed: "Sometimes it’s just a little too much, and sometimes I just want to be normal."

BLACKPINK recently wrapped their Deadline world tour - the group’s third - and Lisa reflected on how the whirlwind pace of their rise left her little time to savour the experience.

She said: “Everything was happening so fast.

"It’s not that I’m sad, but it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, I should have enjoyed the moment more.’”

By the time the third tour rolled around, she was determined to be more present.

Lisa has since shifted her focus to acting, making her screen debut in 2025 with HBO’s The White Lotus.

She explained that after more than a decade in music, she felt the need to explore something new creatively.

The LALISA hitmaker said: “Sometimes when you’re doing the things that you’ve done for more than 10 years, you feel like you should find new things to find inspiration."

Acting wasn’t always on her radar - in fact, she avoided it when she was younger - but her mother had long encouraged her to give it a try.

She admitted: “I feel like acting was always one of the things that I never wanted to try.

“When I was little, my mom wanted me to be a kid actor, and she sent me to an acting school.”



