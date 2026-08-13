Pop Jonas Brothers to headline historic Australian NFL halftime show The Jonas Brothers have announced a huge gig Down Under. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers are heading Down Under after being tapped to headline the Halftime Show for the NFL’s first‑ever regular‑season game in Australia.

The league confirmed this week that the trio will take centre stage during the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams showdown at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In a joint statement, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas said: “We couldn’t be more excited to perform at halftime during the NFL’s first‑ever regular season game in Australia. Playing at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of such passionate Australian fans is an incredible honour.”

They added: “We can’t wait to be part of this historic moment and celebrate with everyone in the stadium and watching around the world.”

The 2026 NFL Melbourne Game will air live on Netflix on September 10, including the halftime performance at the MCG.

Tim Tubito, the NFL’s senior director of global game presentation and entertainment, said the league wanted a halftime act that matched the scale of the event.

He said: “Bringing the first‑ever NFL regular season game to Australia is a landmark moment for the league, and we are committed to creating an entertainment experience that reflects the scale and significance of the occasion.

“The Jonas Brothers are global entertainers whose music connects across generations, making them the ideal artists to help us celebrate this historic game in Melbourne. We look forward to delivering a memorable halftime performance for our fans in Australia and those watching around the world.”