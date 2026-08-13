K-pop NCT 127 announced for America's Got Talent NCT 127 have been announced as guest performers on America's Got Talent. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

NCT 127 are set to perform on America's Got Talent days before they release their new album Blingy.

The K-pop unit are gearing up to unleash their seventh studio effort on August 24 and their episode will air on NBC at 6pm EST live from Pasadena Civic Auditorium on August 19.

The AGT Instagram page shared: "K-pop superstars NCT 127 will light up the AGT stage as special guest performers on Aug 19 8/7c on NBC!"

Last month, it was revealed that NCT 127 will remain a seven‑piece, with SM Entertainment confirming that Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo and Haechan had all renewed their contracts.

The band celebrated their 10th anniversary on July 7 and made their commitment to each other and their loyal fanbase.

The group are also gearing up for their fifth tour, NEO CITY – THE REDLINE.

The trek begins with three shows at the KSPO DOME from September 18 to 20.

A decade ago, the band stole fans' hearts with their debut single, Fire Truck, since then, they've released a string of hits, including Fact Check, 2 Baddies, Kick It, and Cherry Bomb.

The band's last studio album was 2024's Walk.

A month after the record came out, former member Taeil was dropped from the boy band over sexual assault allegations.

He pleaded guilty in July 2025, and was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.