K-pop BTS star V reveals he's receiving treatment for long‑term hearing loss in one ear BTS member V has spoken publicly for the first time about a hearing issue he has been treating for more than two years. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

BTS member V has revealed he has been dealing with a hearing problem for over two years, telling fans he has been receiving medication and hospital care to manage the condition.

The 29‑year‑old idol and his bandmate Jungkook brought up their health during a Weverse Live stream on Tuesday (11.08.26), shortly after the pair finished their ARIRANG show in Baltimore.

V told viewers: “My ears have been bad for the past two and a half years. If the left one hears at about 100 right now, the right one hears only 30.”

He did not specify the cause of the issue but said he has been undergoing treatment.

As for Jungkook, he revealed he's been performing through pain, explaining that he is close to developing a "stress fracture" in his leg that could worsen if he's not careful.

He said: “My shin is right at the point just before a stress fracture. Even today on stage my heart was set on running around, but it hurt too much at points and I couldn’t.”

Jungkook added that doctors have warned him about inflammation and early bone damage.

He told fans: “It hasn’t reached a stress fracture yet, but there’s a lot of inflammation in my shin and I think there’s some microdamage to the bone. I’ll be careful with myself so I can finish this tour properly.”

The K-pop boy band are halfway through their ARIRANG world tour, which is due to wrap Philippines in March 2027.



