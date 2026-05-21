K-pop BTS star SUGA left 'limping' after completing same-day marathon and concert BTS star SUGA wowed fans by doing a marathon and a huge stadium concert in one day. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

BTS member SUGA stunned fans by finishing a 12km marathon hours before the band's Stanford Stadium concert.

The K-pop idol took part in the Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco on May 17.

He finished the race in 1 hour, 4 minutes, and 43 seconds and appeared a little weary towards the end of their show, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

His bandmates discussed the marathon on Weverse.

V said: “Yoongi-hyung [SUGA] said he wanted to lose weight, and he’s been running really hard. He ran 10 kilometers every day.”

Jimin explained why his was bandmate was "limping" onstage.

He added: “He woke up at 6am on the day of the concert to participate in the famous marathon. Before the encore stage, his calves were so swollen that he was limping. We were really worried about him.”

SUGA limping after his marathon comes days before BTS make a special appearance at the 2026 American Music Awards on May 25.

The news was confirmed by CBS and Dick Clark Productions on Wednesday (20.05.26).

The band are currently on their ARIRANG world tour, which kicked off in April.

The K-pop idols also just announced a live cinema event for the Busan stop of the global jaunt.

The group have confirmed that BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ IN BUSAN: LIVE VIEWING will screen in cinemas worldwide on June 13, marking their first return to Busan Asiad Main Stadium since their final full‑group performance in 2022.