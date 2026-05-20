Pop Is Kylie Minogue featured on Madonna's Confessions II album? Kylie Minogue has shut down rumours she features on Madonna’s upcoming Confessions II record, despite saying she’d still love to collaborate with the pop icon. SHARE SHARE Kylie Minogue is not featured on Madonna's new album Confessions II

Kylie Minogue has dismissed claims she appears on Madonna’s new album Confessions II, insisting there is no secret duet on the long‑awaited project.

The singer addressed the speculation in a new interview, calling the rumour “random” and confirming she is not involved in the follow‑up to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Kylie said: “There was a rumour I was on her album, but I’m not.”

Despite that, she made it clear she’s eager to hear the record when it arrives on July 3, adding: “I’m excited to hear it all!”

The talk of a collaboration intensified after Kylie made a surprise appearance at Madonna’s Celebration Tour stop in Los Angeles in March 2024.

The pair shared the stage for a stripped‑back performance of Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive and Kylie’s own hit Can’t Get You Out of My Head, sparking hopes that the reunion hinted at something more.

However, Kylie has confirmed that no musical plans have been discussed.

Speaking to People at the time, she said: “Obviously I would [collaborate with Madonna]. So, there’s been no discussion, but if it were to happen, that would be great.”

Reflecting on their moment together at the Kia Forum, Kylie described it as an “incredible night” and a “humble moment” for both artists.

She said: “A lot of people had been waiting a long time, probably including us.

“But I thought that was just perfect.”

Kylie said the simplicity of the performance made it even more meaningful.

She said: “It wasn’t a big choreography. It was just two performers, two women, two people that, without having to say much, you can understand some of each other’s journeys.

“We wanted to lift each other up and celebrate each other.”



