Pop Kylie Minogue to release moving new song Light Up in tandem with Netflix docuseries Kylie Minogue’s new song Light Up - written for her Netflix docuseries Kylie - is inspired by her mother and explores “a mother’s love or parental love.” SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Kylie Minogue is set to release the moving song Light Up in tandem with her new docuseries Kylie.

The 57-year-old pop idol's three-part Netflix doc is set to hit the streamer on Wednesday (20.05.26), and it's now been revealed that there is a new track featured in the docuseries.

It's an emotional one for Kylie as it's inspired by her mother, Carol Ann

She told MTV at the Kylie UK premiere: "So, when we did maybe just the second interview, John Battsek, the producer, always thinking ahead, asked me: ‘Is there a world in which you would consider writing a song for the documentary?’

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d go right now into the studio, because it’s my happy place.’ You can see me beaming. I just love it.

“What I thought about was my mum. Don’t make me cry."

Light Up is all about “a mother’s love or parental love”.

Another moving moment in Kylie is when the singer is reduced to tears as she discusses the late Michael Hutchence's impact on her life.

She told the Sunday Times Style magazine: "You could hear a pin drop. I’m like, I know I’m going to cry at some point in this goddamn documentary. When’s the point going to be? But I also knew that I was holding on to a lot of stuff.”

Kylie had a two-year romance with the INXS frontman, who took his own life in 1997, six years after they split.

She also dated the likes of Jason Donovan, Olivier Martinez, Andres Velencoso, Joshua Sasse, and Paul Solomons.

Asked if Michael was the love of her life, she said: “Yes, probably. I’ve had lots of relationships, some were love, some were not. My relationship with him, or our relationship at the time, was not for that long, but it had a profound effect on me.”

Kylie and Jason dated after playing teenage lovers Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson in Neighbours and they are still good friends, with the Too Many Broken Hearts hitmaker having a key role in her upcoming Netflix documentary series Kylie.

She said: "Yeah, yeah, we are [good friends]. I’ve texted him some doozies while I was looking through all the old photos and video footage of us together. I told him he better start collecting things for his doc.”