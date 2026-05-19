K-pop LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon pauses activities after receiving hospital treatment for neck pain LE SSERAFIM’s agency has confirmed Kim Chaewon will step back from scheduled events while she recovers from a recent neck injury. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

LE SSERAFIM member Kim Chaewon will take a temporary break from group activities after receiving hospital treatment for neck pain, agency Source Music has announced.

In a statement shared on Weverse, the company confirmed the 25‑year‑old idol has been advised to rest and monitor her condition following medical treatment.

The agency said: "We would like to update you on the health and upcoming schedule of LE SSERAFIM member KIM CHAEWON. KIM CHAEWON recently received hospital treatment for neck pain, and has been advised by the medical team to rest for a certain period and monitor her recovery."

Source Music stressed that Chaewon’s well-being is their top priority, explaining that all upcoming commitments have been reassessed in light of her condition.

The statement continued: "We place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artist. Based on medical advice and her overall health, we have decided that she requires sufficient rest to ensure a safe return to her activities."

As a result, Chaewon will not appear at several previously announced events, including university festivals, Spotify PURE FLOWERS LIVE, and scheduled music show performances.

The agency added: "Therefore, she will unfortunately be unable to participate in previously announced events… We ask for your kind understanding."

Source Music also confirmed that Chaewon’s schedule will remain flexible while she recovers, noting that her return will depend entirely on her progress.

They said: "Our company is committed to supporting the artist’s recovery, and her future schedule will be adjusted flexibly depending on her recovery progress."

The statement concluded with a message of appreciation to fans who have expressed concern and support for the singer.

Source Music added: "We will do our best for KIM CHAEWON’s recovery so that she can return and greet fans in good health as soon as possible. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our fans for your generous love and support for LE SSERAFIM."