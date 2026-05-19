Pop Barbie Girl hitmakers AQUA have split AQUA have announced they are amicably splitting after more than 30 years together, bringing an end to the Eurodance trio behind global hit Barbie Girl. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

AQUA are calling it quits after more than three decades.

The Danish-Norwegian Eurodance legends - who formed in 1995 - are best known for their global smash hit Barbie Girl, which spent four weeks atop the UK chart in 1997 and remains one of the best-selling singles of all time.

On Monday (18.05.25), Lene, René and Søren announced they are amicably going their separate ways.

An Instagram statement posted in both their native tongue and English read: "After many incredible years, we have decided to close the chapter of AQUA as a live band.

"AQUA has been such a huge part of our lives, and together we’ve had the chance to experience more than we ever dared to dream of.

"We’ve traveled the world countless times, met so many wonderful people, sung together with millions of you, and shared memories that we will carry with us forever.

"When you’ve been together for this long, you also learn when it’s time to protect what you’ve created together. For us, this feels like the right moment to say goodbye, while the memories are still strong, and while the love for the music, the story, and each other remains intact."





They continued: "From the bottom of our hearts: thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey over the past 30 years. Thank you for the love, the energy, the support, and for all the moments we’ve shared together.

"Nothing but love and gratitude from here on.

"Endless love

Lene, René and Søren (sic)."

As well as Barbie Girl, AQUA had two further chart-toppers with Doctor Jones and Turn Back Time.

The band released three studios albums 1997's Aquarium, 2000's Aquarius and 2011's Megalomania.

Barbie Girl was sampled for a collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice called Barbie World in Greta Gerwig's 2023 blockbuster Barbie movie.

It was a shock to the band as Mattel - the toy company behind Barbie - previously sued the band over allegations of trademark violation.

The lawsuit was dismissed in 2002 with a court ruling the song was protected as a parody.

Mattel bosses later embraced the song by using a modified version in adverts for their toys.