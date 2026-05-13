From political controversy to cultural appropriation... these are the most outrageous Eurovision Song Contest entries ever! Do you remember these 10 outrageous Eurovision Song Contest acts? SHARE SHARE





















From surreal staging to political chaos and outright meme-worthy performances, the Eurovision Song Contest has never been short on controversy.

These entries didn’t just compete, they confused, shocked and completely rewrote Eurovision.

These are 10 of the most outrageous Eurovision Song Contest performances ever...

Read on...