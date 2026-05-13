Pop Adam Lambert announces intimate album launch shows Adam Lambert has announced a run of special release‑week shows to celebrate his new album ADAM, arriving July 10. SHARE SHARE Adam Lambert is celebrating his new album with a series of intimate launch shows

Adam Lambert is gearing up to launch his sixth studio album ADAM with a string of intimate release‑week shows on both sides of the Atlantic.

The 44-year-old singer will kick things off on July 10 - the day the album drops - with a headline night at The Bellwether in Los Angeles, before heading to Brooklyn on July 15, London July 21, and Berlin, where the run wraps on July 23.

Tickets open to Adam Lambert Fan Club members first, with a presale beginning May 13 at 10am local time. General sale follows on May 15, and VIP packages will be available for every date. Fans can find full details and ticket links at adamlambert.net.

The new album sees Lambert digging into the emotional push‑and‑pull of modern life, a theme he says was shaped by the uneasy balance between joy and guilt.

Speaking to Variety, he explained: “I think thematically, lyrically, the thing that I wanted to explore was this razor‑thin edge in-between something that’s a positive, healthy experience and something that might be challenging or negative.

"That’s life, you know? You wake up, you might have a really great experience or be just enjoying a relationship, and then sometimes it’s the complete opposite.”

He added that the record mirrors the way pleasure and pressure often sit side by side: “If it’s romance or attraction, it can be really beautiful, and then ever so quickly it can tip into obsession or possession or frustration.

"Or the same thing with going out and having a good time with your friends and having a few drinks.

"That can be an escape that we all love and need, and then it can ever so quickly go into ‘OK, now I’m overdoing it,’ or, ‘Now I’m sad because of my habits.’”

Lambert said he sequenced the album to reflect that emotional back‑and‑forth: “Two things can be true at once. Especially with the state of the world right now, it’s tricky.

"It can be very overwhelming, all the stuff that’s going on, and I’ve had conversations with friends that are like, ‘Sometimes I feel guilty that I’m even going out or having fun or laughing.’ We need that; as humans, we need to balance it all out. But it’s not always easy to do.

"So I think the album reflects that state a little bit, of trying to find the good despite the bad, and also just accepting what’s not great.”