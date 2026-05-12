Spotify throws a 20‑year birthday bash with new Party of the Year(s) listening experience Spotify is marking its 20th anniversary with a new mobile experience that lets users revisit their entire listening history through never‑before‑shared data. SHARE SHARE Credit: Spotify

Spotify is officially in party mode.

To celebrate 20 years of soundtracking commutes, break‑ups, workouts and late‑night rabbit holes, the streaming giant has launched a brand‑new in‑app experience called Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s) - a nostalgia‑packed look back at the moments that shaped each listener’s personal music journey.

The feature, available now on mobile, digs into two decades of habits and history, surfacing data the platform has never shared before.

Fans can finally see the first day they ever used Spotify, the very first song they streamed, the total number of unique tracks they’ve played, and even their all‑time most‑streamed artist.

It’s essentially a time capsule for your ears.

At the end of the experience, users receive an All‑Time Top Songs Playlist - a 120‑track mega‑mix of their most‑played songs, complete with play counts.

It’s ready to save, revisit, or quietly judge yourself over.

Each section also comes with a share card, making it easy to post results or send them to friends who may or may not be surprised by your 2014 emo phase.

The celebration spans 144 markets and 16 languages, and can be accessed by searching “Spotify 20” or “Party of the Year(s)” in the app, or by visiting the mobile landing page at spotify.com/20.

Spotify has also put together a fresh batch of playlists spotlighting the musical eras, trends and cultural waves that shaped the last 20 years, from global breakthroughs to the underground scenes that bubbled up online.

The company says the last 20 years have been shaped by “the fans who discover, the artists who shape culture, and the world that listens together.”