Pop Thriller hits 500 weeks on US sales chart as Michael biopic hype sends sales soaring Michael Jackson’s Thriller has returned to the Billboard Top Album Sales top 10, marking an impressive 500 weeks on the chart. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Michael Jackson’s landmark album Thriller has reached another major milestone in the US, logging 500 weeks on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart following the release of the Michael biopic and its soundtrack.

The chart, which measures the bestselling albums in the country based solely on physical and digital purchases, sees Thriller jump from No. 48 to No. 7 this week.

The surge adds yet another achievement to one of the most successful albums in music history.

Reaching 500 weeks on the Top Album Sales chart is a rare feat, and Thriller is currently one of only four albums to have reached that threshold.

The longest‑running title on the tally remains Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Legend, which has now accumulated 742 weeks on the 50‑position list.

Two other rock staples sit just ahead of Thriller: Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Chronicle with 562 weeks, and Nirvana’s Nevermind with 510 weeks.

Another classic is close behind and expected to join the 500‑week club soon. Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours has now spent 495 weeks on the Top Album Sales chart.