Bubbles the chimpanzee, llamas and giraffes! These are the wacko pets of Michael Jackson... Discover the weird and wonderful pets Michael Jackson kept, including his most famous animal companion Bubbles the chimp... SHARE SHARE

































Michael Jackson’s life story is being told in new biopic Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop.

Sharing a starring role with Jackson is his famous pet chimpanzee Bubbles.

But Bubbles was not the only unusual pet that Michael kept at his Neverland Ranch.

Discover what other wild animals Michael Jackson housed at Neverland and what happened to Bubbles...

Read on...