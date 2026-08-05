Rock Linkin Park announce global cinema release for new documentary Unshatter Linkin Park will bring their new documentary Unshatter to cinemas worldwide from September 30, with tickets going on sale on August 13. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Linkin Park's Unshatter film is heading to cinemas worldwide from September 30.

The film, directed by band member Joe Hahn, charts the group’s path through grief, rebuilding and creative rebirth, leading into their recent From Zero era and their explosive return to the stage in São Paulo, Brazil.

A trailer released today gives fans a first glimpse at the project’s mix of rare archive clips, behind‑the‑scenes footage, studio moments and live performances.

Unshatter follows the band from early sessions in 2022 through the making of From Zero, and introduces the newest chapter of Linkin Park with Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain.

A companion live album, Unshatter (Live in São Paulo), arrives on September 25, and is available to pre‑order now, with Somewhere I Belong (Live in São Paulo) released as an early preview.

The documentary will screen in standard cinemas as well as SCREENX, 4DX and Ultra4DX formats, offering expanded panoramic visuals and motion‑synced effects during the concert sequences.

Speaking about the project, Hahn said the film captures “a very particular moment in Linkin Park’s history” and hopes audiences connect with its themes of friendship, resilience and moving forward.

For cinema showings, head here.



