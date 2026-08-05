Pop Gracie Abrams says lover Paul Mescal has transformed her songwriting and inspired key moments on her album Gracie Abrams says her relationship with Paul Mescal has reshaped her personal life and songwriting, calling his influence “the greatest gift” as she continues promoting Daughter From Hell. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Gracie Abrams has opened up about how her relationship with Paul Mescal has reshaped both her personal life and her creative process, calling the actor’s influence “the greatest gift” as she continues promoting her new album Daughter From Hell.

Abrams and Normal People star Mescal began dating a few years ago after meeting through mutual friends, and the singer says the relationship quickly became a grounding force.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, she explained that being with Mescal has changed the way she sees herself and the people around her.

She said: “It has held a mirror to me in ways that I didn’t know a relationship with another person of any kind could.

“It has given me all the perspective that I could have ever hoped for, on previous relationships, on my relationship with my family, on my friendships. It is the greatest gift, period.”

Abrams added that Mescal’s presence has had a direct impact on her writing, saying he has given her “the most amount of space to reflect on everything in my life” and “had the most amazing effect on my writing.”

The 26-year-old star recalled the 30-year-old actor contributing to the track Imaginary Friend and gave an insight into their home life.

She said: “It wasn’t some extraordinary event.

“We’re a very musical household, and so there’s always something brewing… I feel lucky to be generally inspired by him as a person and by his brain.”