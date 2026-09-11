Rock Live Review: Serge Pizzorno isn't looking back as Kasabian's Act III ushers in new era for the band Kasabian took to the stage at Circuit in London for Banquet Records this week, and Serge Pizzorono proved why Act III is his time to shine as the frontman for the band. SHARE SHARE

He is six years into the job as Kasabian’s frontman and Serge Pizzorno proved he doesn’t need to get on the phone to former singer Tom Meighan anytime soon at the band’s electric gig for Banquet Records in London on Tuesday night (08.09.26).

The band played four shows over two nights at Circuit nightclub in Kingston-upon-Thames to celebrate the release of their ninth studio album Act III and for the final gig Serge had the intimate crowd bouncing throughout and one female fan loudly screaming in ecstasy.

After an incendiary version of Shoot The Runner, the woman’s high pitched scream filled the venue, prompting Serge to say, “Who is screaming? That’s f***ing amazing. Do it again. One more!” The lady promptly obliged to huge cheers.

Kasabian played a handful of songs from their dance-driven and groove-heavy new record and highlights included Hippie Sunshine and Nothing Better Than This.

Serge and the band did not hold back on the greatest hits in their one-hour set.

Club Foot, as it should, prompted pandemonium and Empire brought the heavy rock to the set.

Kasabian absolutely rocked at their @BanquetRecords this week. Serge Pizzorno whipped the crowd into a frenzy. #ActIII pic.twitter.com/oaG0tkOru6 — Contact Music (@Contactmusic) September 10, 2026





Release the Pressure - Kasabian's house single with Calvin Harris released earlier in 2026 - thrilled, and showed why they have evolved into a band that can play and steal the show at any festival due to their eclectic array of tracks. The band included the riff of Bronski Beat’s 1984 single Smalltown Boy much to the delight of the older fans in the crowd.

Serge even stepped into the crowd at one point to share a “beautiful” moment singing with his fans as the band played Stargazr from 2022 album The Alchemist's Euphoria, the first LP Kasabian released after Tom was fired from the group.





Kasabian delivered a raucous rendition of L.S.F (Lost Souls Forever) with Serge demanding “big signaling now, every voice singing and you can have shoulders if you want”.

The band closed their set for Banquet Records with 2009 hit single Fire which had the crowd, which included Kasabian super-fan Radio X DJ Johnny Vaughan, pogoing.

Kasabian are heading out on the road this December with The Vaccines and they have been heavily rumoured to be supporting Oasis on their 2027 tour next year. I can’t think of a more perfect warm-up act for Liam and Noel Gallagher.





Kasabian Circuit Banquet Records setlist:

SOULMATE

Club Foot

Call

Hippie Sunshine

Days Are Forgotten

Shoot the Runner

Empire

Release the Pressure (including Bronski Beat's Smalltown Boy)

Nothing Better Than This

Stargazr

L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)

Fire



