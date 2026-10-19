Metal Ozzy Osbourne had plans for unreleased songs, producer Andrew Watt reveals Ozzy Osbourne had locked away a set of songs with producer Andrew Watt that he intended to release for a “specific” project. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Ozzy Osbourne recorded some songs with producer Andrew Watt before his death that were intended for a "specific" project.

The studio wizard - who has also worked with Sir Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga and The Rolling Stones - has let slip that the late Prince of Darkness was discussing what to do with the material right up until the end of his life.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, he said: ”There are some songs that we made for a specific reason, and yeah, that’s all I can say.

“They’re hard for me to listen to. I haven’t listened to them.”

He recalled how, on the eve of Osbourne’s final concert before his death, Back to Beginning last July, “we sat and we listened to the stuff that we had made, and made notes. And that and the next day were the last times I got to see him. … But we had a beautiful listening session and talked about a lot of stuff. It’s hard to think about, but I miss him every day.”

Osbourne sadly passed away just weeks later on July 22, following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.

Whether the undisclosed project will see the light of day remains a well-kept secret.

However, there are plenty other Ozzy-related ventures, including a revival of OzzFest next year, Universal Studios rides, a biopic, and AI-powered avatar.

Ozzy's bandmate, Tony Iommi, was recently asked about comments from fans who feel it's all just a way for Sharon Osbourne to make a ton of money off her late spouse's name.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Black Sabbath guitarist said: “I can’t really answer that because it sounds like I’m moaning about it, but whatever they do is what they do. And I think people are going to remember him anyway. He’s not going to just fade away.” Although he wouldn't be drawn to answer, he did add that “you can overdo it”.



