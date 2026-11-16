From Britney to Snoop Dogg: 10 iconic songs that rocked Grand Theft Auto As fans eagerly await to finding out which songs will feature on Grand Theft Auto 6 on November 19, these are 10 of the most iconic tracks that have soundtracked the hit video game franchise. SHARE SHARE





















The Grand Theft Auto franchise has become almost as famous for its incredible soundtracks as its action-packed gameplay.

With the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 scheduled for release on November 19, 2026, fans are looking forward to discovering which songs will feature on the game's fictional radio stations.

From 1980s pop classics to hip-hop anthems, here are 10 unforgettable tracks that have helped provide the soundtrack to Rockstar Games' blockbuster series.

Read on...