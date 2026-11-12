Pop Roger Taylor departs Duran Duran The legendary sticksman is stepping away from the band after revealing a worsening tinnitus condition has left him unable to continue performing. SHARE SHARE Credit: Elliot Taylor

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor has announced his retirement from the band after revealing his tinnitus has become increasingly severe.

The 66-year-old musician shared the news in a statement posted on the group's social media channels, bringing an end to a career that saw him play a pivotal role in two distinct eras of the British pop-rock outfit.

Taylor joined Duran Duran in 1979 and was part of the band's classic line-up alongside Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Andy Taylor. He played on the group's first three albums, Duran Duran, Rio and Seven and the Ragged Tiger, helping to establish the band's signature sound before leaving in 1985.

After reuniting with his former bandmates in 2001, Taylor became a key part of the group's resurgence, contributing to six further studio albums and touring extensively around the world.

Explaining his decision to step away, Taylor admitted retiring had not been easy.

He said: "This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I'll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they've shown us over the years. But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I've reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors."

The drummer said recent career achievements made the timing feel right, despite the difficulty of the decision.

He continued: "Figuring out the timing of all of this has not been easy, but I'm going out on a real high. We've just returned from a hugely successful UK and European tour, which followed our second headline show at BST Hyde Park, our induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a return to the studio with Nile Rodgers.

"I couldn't have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments that I'll treasure forever. I move on with enormous pride, and with nothing but love for Simon, Nick and John."

The remaining members of Duran Duran paid tribute to their longtime bandmate and friend, crediting him with helping to shape the band's identity.

In a joint statement, Le Bon, Rhodes and John Taylor said: "Roger is our brother. His drumming helped define the sound of Duran Duran from the very beginning and having him back with us since 2001 has been incredibly important to us all.

"We completely support his decision and wish him health and happiness. He will always be part of this family, while we continue exploring new and exciting projects with the band."

During his time with Duran Duran, Taylor appeared on some of the band's most famous songs, including Girls on Film, Hungry Like the Wolf, Rio, The Reflex and the James Bond theme A View to a Kill.