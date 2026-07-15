Rock Adam Lambert spills that his bank balance gets a big boost whenever he tours with Queen Adam Lambert says performing with Queen has been both financially life‑changing and filled with “pinch‑me” moments from Buckingham Palace to Rock In Rio. SHARE SHARE Adam Lambert says he earned big bucks touring with Queen

Adam Lambert has spilled that he earned big bucks touring with Queen.

Speaking on The Person Who Believed in Me podcast, the 44‑year‑old singer said performing with Sir Brian May and Roger Taylor since 2012 has shaped him both personally and professionally.

He said: “It’s been amazing. They’ve taught me a lot, both directly and indirectly… being in the proximity of them on stage playing these iconic pieces of music, osmosis. It rubs off on you, the gravity of that.”

Adam says his years with Queen have been packed with surreal milestones.

He recalled opening the Queen’s Jubilee performance on the steps of Buckingham Palace, calling it “so crazy”, and playing Rock In Rio for close to a million people. His very first show with the band - a massive outdoor concert in Kyiv - drew millions across the city watching on giant screens.

He admitted: “I was really nervous for that one."

Alongside the career highs, Adam acknowledged the financial benefits of joining one of the biggest bands in history.

He said: “Yeah, I will say Queen really did put some coins in the bank, which was nice… I feel like I’ve earned the money that I’ve made.”

The American Idol alum said his priority has always been making sure audiences get what they came for.

He said: “I really want everyone to enjoy themselves… I’m very concerned with the audience. I always have been.”





That same mindset carries into his solo work, with the musician - who released his latest album ADAM on his own label this month - saying he’s always thinking about how each song will make a listener feel.

He said: “Let’s zoom out. How is this gonna make a listener feel? What do I want the listener to experience or understand?”

The interview comes after drummer Roger said Queen touring again is down to guitarist Sir Brian.

The rock legends last performed with Adam on The Rhapsody Tour, which wrapped in 2024.

The last time guitarist Brian and drummer Roger played live together was in September 2025 when they performed Bohemian Rhapsody at the Last Night of the Proms, marking the hit single's 50th anniversary.

Brian suffered a stroke in 2024, which temporarily left him without full control of his left arm. He’s since made a strong recovery, but he’s understandably taking things easier.

Appearing on The Rock Show With Shaun Keaveny on BBC Radio 2, Roger said with regards to their live future: "Well, it is a big machine to gear up, if you know what I mean. But, yeah, really, I think it's more down to Brian [May, Queen guitarist] than me. I love playing live. I enjoy it, always have. It's really how he feels about it. So if we both wanna do it, I'd be happy to. But we'll see. Never say never. We have been working for a while with [singer] Adam Lambert, who has the most incredible voice."