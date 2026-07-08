K-pop KATSEYE announce WILD HEARTS film heading to cinemas worldwide this August WILD HEARTS is a fan‑driven film packed with unseen footage and a deep-dive into their rise to global pop fame. SHARE SHARE Credit: HYBE X GEFFEN

KATSEYE are heading to the big screen this summer with WILD HEARTS, a limited cinema event on August 12.

The film arrives just before the K-pop-inspired girl group's third EP, WILD, and gives fans a behind‑the‑scenes look at the group’s journey to now.

The movie mixes unreleased clips, EYEKONS fan videos and straight‑to‑camera moments from the members. It focuses on the group’s climb from Dream Academy pressure to viral success, showing the wins, setbacks and turning points that shaped their breakout.

The film comes from the team behind Netflix’s POP STAR ACADEMY, produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures with HYBE X GEFFEN, and directed by Nadia Hallgren.

EYEKONS, this is our love letter to you 🖤 KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS is coming to the big screen!!



as we count down to our EP WILD (out August 14!!) we can't wait to share this with you 🥹



limited screenings worldwide from August 12

tickets on sale July 15https://t.co/lmCayxU1Qq pic.twitter.com/mpxnVzwtQr — KATSEYE (@katseyeworld) July 8, 2026





Kymberli Frueh of Trafalgar Releasing said: “KATSEYE’s first‑ever cinema event celebrates the passionate EYEKONS community that has embraced KATSEYE’s journey from the group's formation to becoming one of pop’s most exciting new global acts.

“We are excited to bring the fandom together in theaters around the world for a shared, immersive experience.”

Tickets and details are available at KatseyeWildHeartsFilm.com, and the WILD EP drops August 14.