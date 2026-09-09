R&B/Soul The Weeknd closes 2026 Europe and UK tour with huge attendance and multi‑million charity boost The Weeknd has made big bucks for himself and charity as he wraps the Europe and UK leg of the After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: Sebastien Nagy

The Weeknd has wrapped the 2026 Europe and UK leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour - and the numbers behind the run are enormous.

More than two million fans turned out across 42 sold‑out shows, while the trek generated over $2.2 million in donations for the United Nations World Food Programme and Global Citizen, underscoring the tour’s growing humanitarian footprint.

The final shows took place in Lisbon with back‑to‑back nights at Estádio do Restelo, closing a second European run that followed his first visit in 2023. This year’s leg pulled in more than $345 million, with multi‑night stadium stops in major cities including Manchester, Munich, Milan, Stockholm, Madrid, Dublin, Paris and London. In July alone, the tour topped Billboard’s Boxscore with $120 million in grosses and nearly 900,000 tickets sold.

The 36-year-old artist's impact stretched beyond music venues. Newly released figures from the UK and France show the tour delivered more than $618 million (around €532 million) in economic activity across the two countries - a rare level of influence for a single touring production.

The UK run opened on June 11 with two nights at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium before heading to London for a historic five‑night residency at Wembley Stadium. Across both cities, The Weeknd played seven sold‑out UK stadium shows to more than 450,000 fans, with ticket buyers travelling from nearly 150 countries.

France also saw record‑breaking demand, with The Weeknd becoming the first artist ever to sell out six nights at Stade de France on one tour. His 2026 Paris shows drew more than 500,000 fans, bringing his total number of sold‑out stadium dates in France to 13 since the tour began.

Launched in 2022, After Hours Til Dawn has now travelled through North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America and Australia - often returning for second runs due to demand. Last year, the tour crossed the $1 billion global gross threshold, with 7.5 million tickets sold across 153 shows, making it the highest‑grossing tour ever by a male solo artist.