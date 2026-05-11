Pop The Weeknd announces final Asia dates for his billion‑dollar stadium tour The Weeknd has revealed the last ever leg of his record‑breaking After Hours Til Dawn Tour, with huge Asia dates running from September to November 2026. SHARE SHARE Credit: Sebastian Nagy

The Weeknd is taking his monster After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour to Asia for one final victory lap - and it’s the last chance fans will get to see the show.

The 36-year-old singer - real name Abel Tesfaye - will kick off the run on September 20 at Tokyo’s Belluna Dome before hitting Jakarta, Singapore, Seoul, Bangkok and Hong Kong, wrapping things up on November 4 in Kuala Lumpur at TM Stadium National.

Japanese hip‑hop duo Creepy Nuts will join him for most of the dates, with DJ ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U appearing at select shows.

The new dates follow a packed summer of European and UK shows, plus a huge Latin American stretch that included multi‑night stops in Mexico and Brazil.

The tour has smashed records since it launched in 2022.

After adding its 2026 shows across Europe, the UK and Latin America, the run pushed past $1 billion in global gross, shifting more than 7.5 million tickets across 153 shows - making it the highest‑grossing tour ever by a male solo artist.

But it hasn’t just been a commercial juggernaut.

The Weeknd and his partners have donated more than $8.5 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen, with the 2026 leg set to raise even more.

The show celebrates his album trilogy - After Hours (2020), Dawn FM (2022) and Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025) - with a setlist packed with hits from across his career.

The Asia dates:

September 20 - Tokyo, Japan, Belluna Dome

September 24 - Jakarta, Indonesia

September 28 - Singapore

October 2 - Seoul, South Korea

October 6 - Bangkok, Thailand

October 10 - Hong Kong

November 4 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, TM Stadium National