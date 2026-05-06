Pop Harry Styles to deliver one‑night‑only orchestral show as part of his 2026 Meltdown takeover Harry Styles will headline his own Meltdown festival with a special orchestral performance at London’s Royal Festival Hall on June 16. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Harry Styles is set to bring a one‑off orchestral show to London this summer as part of his role curating the 2026 edition of Meltdown.

The 32-year-old singer will take over the Royal Festival Hall on June 16, transforming his catalogue into a full symphonic experience for the Southbank Centre’s flagship festival.

The performance will see Styles reunite with the Jules Buckley Orchestra, who will rework a selection of his songs especially for the event.

The pair have been collaborating closely in recent months, and Styles said the festival offered the ideal moment to expand that creative partnership.

The man himself said: “Coming Up Roses (from his latest album Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally) was my first time working with Jules, he’s now helping us with the string arrangements for the Together, Together tour.

"He’s incredibly talented, and is such a generous collaborator.

"He’s become someone I love working with.

"It was obvious as soon as Southbank asked me to curate Meltdown, it was the perfect opportunity to do something really beautiful with him.”

A prize draw to win tickets will also take place to raise funds for the Southbank's charitable endevours helping young people in the arts.

To enter, head here.

Southbank Centre artistic director Mark Ball said the show reflects both the festival’s ethos and Styles’ desire to use his platform for wider impact.

He said: “Meltdown has always been about the greatest artists of our time taking creative control of the Southbank Centre’s venues and shaping something that feels of its moment.

"This year, that spirit is matched by a clear charitable intent from its curator, to help sustain access to creativity for young people where it is needed most.

"Entries into this prize draw support the Southbank Centre’s artistic and community programmes at a time when access to the arts, creative health and well-being for young people matter more than ever. It’s a simple idea with real impact – an extraordinary cultural moment helping to sustain access to culture in the long-term.”

Styles’ Meltdown lineup also includes performances from Warpaint, Soulwax and Nilüfer Yanya, adding to a diverse bill across the festival’s run.

The singer joins a long line of high‑profile Meltdown curators — among them Little Simz, David Bowie and Patti Smith