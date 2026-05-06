Rock Here's what Liam Gallagher had to say after being spotted at Abbey Road Studios this week Liam Gallagher has sparked a buzz among fans after he was filmed leaving London's famous Abbey Road Studios on Tuesday (05.05.26). SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Liam Gallagher has teased something "biblical" is on the way after he was filmed leaving the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London on Tuesday (05.05.26).

As fans await a release date for a forthcoming Oasis Live '25 Tour documentary, Liam has been seen at the famous studios working on a secret project.

He's been reacting to fans on X/Twitter, teasing: "IM A SINGER I SING SONGS THATS WHAT I DO LG x (sic)."

He's potentially hinting at new music, whether that's for the Britpop legends or solo remains unknown, but he has repeatedly shot down the idea.

Responding to one follower, he admitted what he was working on at Abbey Road might not be what fans are hoping for.

He penned: "It might not be what you want or what you need but your getting it anyway (sic)"

Liam also quipped: "I can't tell you what I'm doing for security reasons and the national health service what i can tell you is it's f****** BIBLICAL (sic)."

There's also been reports that John Squire was also seen at Abbey Road that day, leading to speculation that a second joint album between Liam and the Stone Roses rocker could be on the way as a sequel to their 2024 self-titled LP.

Only time will tell...



