K-pop LE SSERAFIM announce 2026 Pureflow Tour LE SSERAFIM are set to embark on their second world tour in support of new album Pureflow Pt.1. SHARE SHARE Credit: Xavier Collins/Image Press Agency/Avalon

LE SSERAFIM have unveiled the dates for their Pureflow Tour.

The run in support of their forthcoming second studio album of the same name (Pureflow Pt.1) will kick off in Incheon Korea on July 11 and see the girl group play in 23 cities, as confirmed by their agency Source Music.

The dates include Europe, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, Denmark and Berlin in October.

Venues are to be confirmed.

Pureflow Pt.1 is set for release on May 22, and so far fans have heard the lead single, Celebration.

LE SSERAFIM embarked on their first world tour in 2025, dubbed Easy Crazy Hot.

The K-pop outfit - comprising Yunjin, Sakura, Chaewon, Kazuha, and Eunchae - previously said the shows taught them how to be "better holistically".

Yunjin told Teen Vogue: “This tour has really reopened our eyes to that for us.

“We do this thing every show, where we tell ourselves we should perform with our bodies like there's no tomorrow, but perform with our hearts like it’s the first time.

"That was a really good mindset that this tour taught us and has shaped us into better artists holistically, not just in terms of the tour, but in terms of everything. It overarched everything.”







