Rock Editors return with new single Call It In, confirm major 2027 UK and EU Tour Editors mark their return with new single Call It In as they gear up for a packed run of 2026 festivals and a major 2027 UK and European tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: Rahi Rezvani

Editors have kicked off their next chapter with Call It In, their first release since 2022’s EBM, arriving alongside confirmation of a full 2027 headline tour across Europe, Ireland and the UK.

The new track lands as the band continue to split their time between fresh studio work and Tom Smith’s solo album There Is Nothing In The Dark That Isn’t There In The Light.

The song was developed during writing sessions in rural Gloucestershire, where the group spent part of summer 2025 working together in a more traditional, live‑room setup.

Reflecting on the process, Smith said: “We spent a lot of summer ’25 holed up in rural Gloucestershire, working on songs with all of us in a room, in a more traditional band set up. ‘Call It In’ is one of the newest songs we worked on, it’s a song about asking for help, really, in the presence of an existential dread, finding solace and comfort in someone close, escaping the deafening noise of modern life.”

The single is available now and arrives with a video directed by guitarist Justin Lockey.





Alongside the new music, Editors have mapped out a packed run of festival appearances for summer 2026, including stops at Pinkpop, Cactus Festival, Splendour and On The Beach.

They will also be among the first acts to perform at Birmingham’s new venue, The Warehouse at Villa Park, in July.

Tickets for the band’s newly announced 2027 headline tour go on sale at 11am local time in Europe on April 30, and 10am in the UK on May 1, here.