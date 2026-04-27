Rock Last surviving member of The Ronettes dies aged 80 Nedra Talley Ross, one of the original members of The Ronettes, has died at the age of 80, her family and the group’s official channels have confirmed. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Nedra Talley Ross, a founding member of the pioneering 1960s girl group The Ronettes, has died at the age of 80.

The singer performed alongside her cousins Ronnie Spector and Estelle Bennett, forming a trio whose style, harmonies and attitude helped shape the sound of modern pop.

The Ronettes’ official Facebook page confirmed the news on Sunday (26.04.26), writing: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Nedra Talley Ross’ passing.

"She was a light to those who knew and loved her.”

The tribute added: “As a founding member of The Ronettes, along with her beloved cousins Ronnie and Estelle, Nedra’s voice, style and spirit helped define a sound that would change music.

"Her contribution to the group’s story and their defining influence will live forever.”

It ended with: “Rest peacefully dear Nedra. Thanks for the magic.”

Her daughter, Nedra K. Ross, also shared a statement on Facebook, writing: “At approximately 8:30 this morning our mother Nedra Talley Ross went home to be with the Lord. She was safe in her own bed at home with her family close, knowing she was loved.”

No cause of death has been disclosed.

Credit: Getty Images





Talley Ross was part of the group’s breakthrough after signing to Phil Spector’s Philles Records in 1963, contributing to a string of era‑defining singles including Be My Baby (1963) and Baby, I Love You (1964).

Their influence stretched far beyond their chart success, inspiring generations of artists and earning Be My Baby a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.

The Ronettes disbanded in 1967, but their legacy endured as one of the most influential vocal groups of the decade.

Estelle Bennett died in 2009 at 67, and Ronnie Spector passed away in 2022 at 78, leaving Talley Ross as the trio’s final surviving member until her death.

Their story is set to reach new audiences through A24’s upcoming biopic Be My Baby, with Zendaya portraying Ronnie Spector.

Following Ronnie’s death, the actress paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “This news just breaks my heart… Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

She praised her “iconic red lips and full teased hair”, calling her “a true rockstar through and through.”