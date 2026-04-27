Pop Heaven 17 announce 2026 UK tour marking 45 Years of Penthouse and Pavement Heaven 17 will hit the road in October 2026 for a UK tour celebrating the 45th anniversary of their debut album Penthouse and Pavement. SHARE SHARE Credit: Toddevision

Heaven 17 are set to hit the road in October 2026, confirming a new run of UK shows that will spotlight Penthouse and Pavement as the album reaches its 45th anniversary.

The tour includes a return to Sheffield’s Octagon and a London date at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

The anniversary shows will see Martyn Ware and Glenn Gregory revisit material from their 1981 debut, a record that went Gold the following year and climbed to No.14 on the UK Albums Chart. Over the decades, the album has become a touchstone of early electronic music, earning a place in 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die for its mix of synth‑driven production, political edge and funk influences.

Looking ahead to the tour, Ware said: “This will be a fantastic tour to celebrate the influence that Penthouse and Pavement had on a generation of electronic funk lovers – we can’t wait!”

Gregory added: “I’m a Heaven 17 fan, but there’s no doubt in my mind that Penthouse and Pavement is the best album they ever made.”

Heaven 17’s impact on the post‑punk and electronic landscape remains significant, with their catalogue continuing to attract long‑time followers as well as new listeners discovering the band for the first time.

Tickets go on sale May 1 at 10am via gigsandtours.com, with VIP options available through sjm‑vip.com.

Heaven 17's 2026 UK tour dates:

October 8 – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall

October 9 – Cardiff, Tramshed

October 11 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

October 13 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

October 14 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

October 15 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

October 16 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

October 18 – Sheffield, Octagon

October 19 – Norwich, Waterfront

October 20 – Northampton, Roadmenders

October 22 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

October 23 – Leeds, Beckett Students’ Union



